Wallace scores 17 points, Dream beat Mercury 82-54

ATLANTA (AP) — Kristy Wallace had 17 points to lead five Atlanta players scoring in double figures and the Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 82-54. The 28-point margin of victory was Atlanta’s largest since beating the Los Angeles Sparks by 30 in 2015. Erica Wheeler scored 16 points, Cheyenne Parker had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Rhyne Howard also had 12 points with six assists for Atlanta (5-3). Aari McDonald finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.The Dream never trailed, took at 12-point lead at the end of the first quarter and limited Phoenix (2-6) two just eight points in the second to take a 50-23 lead into halftime. Diamond DeShields, the only Mercury player to score in double figures, finished with 23 points.