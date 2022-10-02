Sounders’ 13-year playoff streak ends with 1-0 loss to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Seattle Sounders’ streak of 13 consecutive playoff appearances ended with a 1-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City, which got a goal from William Agada in the 41st minute. Seattle’s streak of reaching the postseason was a Major League Soccer record. The New York Red Bulls tied the Sounders’ mark by qualifying for this year’s playoffs. Agada collected a pass from Daniel Salloi and poked the ball past Stefan Frei from 8 yards.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.