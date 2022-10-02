Campbell tries to shield defense after 48-45 loss to Seattle

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff passed for 378 yards and four touchdowns, but Detroit struggled against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks in a wild 48-45 loss. Smith accounted for 369 yards and three touchdowns, and Rashaad Penny rushed for 151 yards and two TDs. Seattle never used its punter. The Seahawks scored on seven drives, missed a field goal on the eighth and took a knee to end the game on the ninth. They also scored on Tariq Woolen’s 40-yard interception return in the second half. Lions coach Dan Campbell says the team is going to take a comprehensive look at what it is doing defensively.

