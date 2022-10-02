Colts’ Matt Ryan on pace to shatter season fumble record

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan fumbled twice in the Colts’ 24-17 loss to rival Tennessee, giving the 15-year veteran nine fumbles in four games. That puts him on pace for 38 fumbles this season, which would easily surpass the NFL record of 23 set by Kerry Collins in 2001 and matched by Daunte Culpepper in 2002. The 37-year-old Ryan also threw his fifth interception and was sacked three times. He’s as upset as anyone in the Colts locker room with the plight of 1-2-1 Indianapolis. With 13 games left, Ryan is three short of matching his worst season fumble total. He’s lost three of those fumbles, two shy of his career worst.

