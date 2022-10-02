Defensive coordinators play big role in Rams-49ers rivalry

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The play-calling head coaches get lots of the attention around the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. But the success that Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan have had as coaches in Los Angeles and San Francisco has had as much to do with the play of their defenses. Those performances have made the coordinators of the two units among the more prominent candidates for head coaching jobs soon. But before the coaching carousel starts up again there are more immediate focuses with the two coordinators and teams vying for NFC West supremacy heading into Monday night’s showdown between the Rams and 49ers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.