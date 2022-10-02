Ferreira nets two goals, Dynamo topple Nashville 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sebastian Ferreira’s two goals helped lead the Houston Dynamo to a 2-1 victory over Nashville. Ferreira scored on a penalty in the 30th minute and on a breakout in the 39th minute, assisted by Darwin Quintero. Nashville’s goal was scored by Walker Zimmerman in the 96th minute. Already assured of a playoff spot, Nashville remains tied with LA Galaxy for fourth place in the Western Conference. Both teams have 47 points with one match remaining.

