Florida handles lower-division Eastern Washington 52-17

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Richardson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, a top-level NFL prospect who looked comfortable playing on a Sunday, and Florida handled lower-division Eastern Washington 52-17 in a game delayed a day by Hurricane Ian. The Gators scored touchdowns on their first five possessions while having their way with the FCS-level Eagles. Richardson’s first throw was a 75-yard TD pass to Justin Shorter. His first run went for 45 yards and set up another score. He briefly left the game in the first half to get his right ankle tapped but later returned and was done for the day early in the third quarter. He completed 8 of 10 passes, with an interception on a deep ball to open the second half.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.