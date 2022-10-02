Marlins win in 12, putting Brewers’ playoff hopes on ropes

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Miguel Rojas knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the 12th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Brewers 4-3 and deflated Milwaukee’s playoff hopes in the race for the final National League wild card. Milwaukee is two games behind the Philadelphia for the third NL wild card. The Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 8-1 in a rain-shortened game and hold the tiebreaker with the Brewers. Both clubs have three games left. JJ Bleday started the 12th at second for the Marlins, advanced on a ground out and scored when Rojas laced a base hit through the infield off Trevor Gott.

