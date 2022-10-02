Márquez goes six vs Dodgers, helps Rockies end 7-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Germán Márquez gave up one hit over six innings and the Colorado Rockies ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brendan Rodgers hit a home run as the Rockies won for just the second time since Sept. 19. Trayce Thompson had two hits for the Dodgers, who missed out on becoming the first National League team to at least 111 victories since the Chicago Cubs in 1906. Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson tied a career with 10 strikeouts in five innings.

