Murray has 2 TD passes, 1 rushing; Cards top Panthers 26-16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyler Murray threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns and added one rushing and the Arizona Cardinals overcame yet another lackluster first half to defeat the Carolina Panthers 26-16. Murray threw TD passes of 23 yards to Marquise Brown and 2 yards to Zach Ertz and also ran for a 4-yard score for the Cardinals. The Cardinals defense’ frustrated Baker Mayfield, forcing three turnovers by the 2018 No. 1 overall pick and prompting boos from the home crowd in the fourth quarter.

