Newly promoted Mazzulla wins preseason debut for Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Not too many NBA first-timers get to take over a reigning conference champion and oddsmakers’ favorite to win an NBA title. Joe Mazzulla knows he’s one of the lucky ones. The newly promoted Boston Celtics coach made his debut in a 134-93 preseason victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The win came 10 days after the Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka and less than a week after the team reported to training camp. Mazzulla got little reaction from the Boston fans when his name was announced with the starting lineups. But the players noticed. Guard Malcolm Brogdon said Mazzulla seemed composed and made good decisions.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.