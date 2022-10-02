Padres clinch playoff berth when Brewers lose to Marlins

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres clinched their first playoff berth in a full season since 2006 when the Milwaukee Brewers lost 4-3 to the Miami Marlins in 12 innings. The Marlins-Brewers game ended with the Padres batting in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox. When the final score went up on the out-of-town scoreboard, the sellout crowd of 41,407 at Petco Park stood and cheered. The Padres trailed 2-0 at the time but Kim Ha-seong homered a few minutes later. San Diego came into the day leading Philadelphia by two games for the second of three NL wild cards and Milwaukee was a game back of the Phillies.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.