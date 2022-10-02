Pats’ Hoyer to face Packers secondary missing Alexander

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer’s first start since 2020 will come against a Green Bay Packers secondary that’s missing star cornerback Jaire Alexander. The Packers included Alexander among their list of inactive players for Sunday afternoon’s game. Alexander injured his groin early in the Packers’ 14-12 victory at Tampa Bay. Hoyer is starting because Mac Jones injured his left ankle last week in a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is missing a second straight game with a knee injury.

