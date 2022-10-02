Phillies top Nats, cut magic number to 1 in NL wild-card bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have reduced their magic number to one for clinching their first postseason berth in 11 years. Philadelphia beat the Washington Nationals 8-1 in a game halted after six innings because of rain. Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott each drove in three runs and Zack Wheeler threw five scoreless innings. Philadelphia took three of four from the worst-in-the-majors Nationals to improve to 86-73 after getting to town on a five-game losing streak. The Phillies began Sunday with a one-game lead over Milwaukee for the third NL wild-card berth. Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin gave up seven runs in 4 2/3 innings, finishing the year 6-19 with a 6.31 ERA.

