Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett makes debut against Jets

PITTSBURGH (AP) — It’s Kenny Pickett time for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie quarterback made his NFL debut in the second half against the New York Jets, coming in after starter Mitch Trubisky was hit late near the end of the first half. Pickett, taken 20th overall by the Steelers as the heir apparent to the retired Ben Roethlisberger, received a massive ovation from the Acrisure Stadium crowd. Pickett starred in the same stadium while playing for the University of Pittsburgh. Pickett entered with the Steelers trailing 10-6.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.