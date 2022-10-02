Trout hits 39th HR, Angels beat Texas 8-3 for 7th straight W
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels wrapped up their final homestand with their season-best seventh consecutive victory. They beat the Texas Rangers 8-3. Mike Trout had his 39th homer among his three hits, and rookie Livan Soto and Taylor Ward also had three hits. The Angels finished the Anaheim portion of their seventh consecutive losing season and eighth consecutive non-playoff season by sweeping a six-game homestand and extending their longest winning streak since April 2018. Corey Seager hit a two-run homer for the Rangers, who have lost five straight and 11 of 14.