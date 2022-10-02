Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson’s return, top Jaguars 29-21

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21. The Eagles spoiled the return of former coach Doug Pederson to Philadelphia. Pederson is the only coach to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship. Pederson received a standing ovation when he walked out for pregame introductions. The Eagles are 4-0 and the lone undefeated team in the NFL. The Jaguars fell to 2-2.

