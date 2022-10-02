Wentz-led Commanders lose 3rd in a row after winning start

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Washington Commanders have lost three in a row since winning their season opener with new quarterback Carson Wentz. The latest was a 25-10 setback in Dallas when they outgained the Cowboys but were hurt by 136 penalty yards. That included an intentional grounding penalty against Wentz, and two interceptions for the Washington defense that got wiped out by penalties. The loss in Dallas came a week after Wentz was sacked nine times by Philadelphia, the team that drafted him second overall in 2016 before he spent last season with Indianapolis.

