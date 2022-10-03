Harsin: Auburn’s Leota, Calzada to undergo surgery

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn edge rusher Eku Leota could miss the rest of the season with a pectoral injury. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin says Leota will have surgery on Tuesday for the injury sustained early in last weekend’s loss to LSU. The Tigers are set to visit No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in their first road game of the season. Harsin also confirmed previous reports that transfer quarterback Zach Calzada will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. The former Texas A&M starter hasn’t played this season.

