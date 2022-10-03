Lindley returns to San Diego State as quarterbacks coach

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State’s all-time passing leader Ryan Lindley has been hired as quarterbacks coach at his alma mater. The move came two days after offensive coordinator Jeff Hecklinski was fired. Lindley had been a defensive analyst at Mississippi State the last two seasons. He takes over Hecklinski’s duties of coaching the quarterbacks. Running backs coach Jeff Horton was promoted to offensive coordinator, a position he held with the Aztecs from 2015 to 2019. The shakeup came after the Aztecs passed for just 33 yards in a 35-13 loss at Boise State. The Aztecs are ranked last in FBS passing offense.

