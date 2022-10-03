Skip to Content
LSU QB Daniels on track to play against No. 8 Tennessee

By BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Brian Kelly says starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to be back this week against No. 8 Tennessee as Daniels recovers from a knee injury that forced him out of last Saturday’s victory at Auburn. The coach says Daniels was in pain during the game because of a bursa sac injury but has no structural damage. Kelly also said guard Garrett Dellinger appears ready to return this week from a broken left hand and that transfer defensive back Sevyn Banks could return in five to six weeks after being diagnosed with a bruised spine. He was hurt while making a head-first tackle on the opening kickoff and had to be immobilized.

