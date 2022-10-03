Red-hot Udinese beats Verona 2-1 for 6th straight win

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Red-hot Udinese pulled off another comeback win by producing a goal in stoppage time at regional rival Hellas Verona for 2-1 in Serie A. That extended the Friuli squad’s winning streak to six matches. Center back Jaka Bijol scored the decisive goal with a header following a free kick from Lazar Samardžić. The northeastern club moved back within a point of Italian league leaders Napoli and Atalanta. Udinese also came from behind for wins over Monza, Sassuolo and Inter Milan. It hasn’t lost since falling at defending champion AC Milan in the season opener. Beto equalized after Josh Doig put Verona ahead early.

