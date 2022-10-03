Senators goaltender Cam Talbot out 5-7 weeks with injury

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot is expected to be out five to seven weeks with what the team called an upper-body injury. He is expected to miss at least the first month of the NHL season. Ottawa claimed goalie Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken to fill in for Talbot. Hellberg could split time with fellow Swede Anton Forsberg while Talbot is out. The Senators acquired Talbot from Minnesota during the offseason to make him their starter.

