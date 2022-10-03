Severino 7 no-hit innings vs Texas Jung gets hit in 8th

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings against the Texas, and Josh Jung got the Rangers’ first hit with a one-out single in the eighth off Miguel Castro. In the same game slugging teammate Aaron Judge is looking for his 62nd homer, Severino faced the minimum 21 batters through seven innings in only his thrd start since missing two months with a right lat strain. Castro made his first appearance since July 10 after recovering from a strained shoulder. With the Yankees ahead 3-0, he allowed a clean single to left by Jung,

