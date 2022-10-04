Alexander-Arnold helps Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 in UCL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool created a slew of chances but needed two set pieces to beat Rangers 2-0 at Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday. The game between last season’s runners-up in England and Scotland was a one-sided contest that could have seen Jurgen Klopp’s team rack up a much greater margin of victory. It was only Rangers’ veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor who kept the score respectable, repeatedly keeping Liverpool at bay. But he couldn’t prevent Trent Alexander-Arnold from scoring with a perfectly struck free kick after just seven minutes and Mo Salah netting from the penalty spot early in the second half.

