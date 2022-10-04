Arraez moves closer to batting title, White Sox beat Twins
By MATT CARLSON
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez went 1-for-4 to close in on his first AL batting championship, but Minnesota managed only two hits off Lucas Giolito as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-3. Elvis Andrus hit his third homer in four games, a three-run shot, as the White Sox cruised to their second straight win after Tony La Russa stepped down as manager Monday. The 25-year-old Arraez extended his hitting streak to eight games and held his average at .315 has he tries to become the fifth Twins player to win the league batting title.