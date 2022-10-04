Skip to Content
Big Ten West teams are mild, but division race could be wild

By ERIC OLSON
AP College Football Writer

The Big Ten West is a mess. It’s also mesmerizing. Wisconsin and Nebraska already have fired their head coaches. Minnesota took up the mantle as West favorite last week and was upset at home. Illinois is one of the hottest teams in the nation after outscoring two nonconference opponents and Wisconsin 89-13. Even Nebraska suddenly thinks it could make a run. Six teams are 1-1 in conference play and tied for first place. It’s the first time since the 2014 East-West split that one of the divisions has had such a logjam.

Associated Press

