Lauer pitches 6 no-hit innings as Brewers blank D-backs 3-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched six innings of no-hit ball before getting removed from the game in the Milwaukee Brewers ’ 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jake Cousins and Peter Strzelecki worked the final three innings of the one-hit shutout. Milwaukee’s no-hit bid provided at least some sense of drama to an otherwise meaningless game. The Brewers were eliminated from playoff contention Monday night when the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Houston Astros 3-0 to clinch their first postseason berth since 2011. Lauer struck out seven, walked four and committed an error while throwing 97 pitches.

