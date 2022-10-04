Napoli routs Ajax 6-1 to stay perfect in Champions League

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Giacomo Raspadori has scored a goal in each half as Napoli humbled Ajax in a 6-1 thrashing to continue its perfect and prolific start in Champions League Group A. Napoli’s unrelenting high pressing forwards and midfielders never gave Ajax time to build up from the back and forced defenders to repeatedly turn over the ball. That created chance after chance for the rampant Serie A leader. Tuesday’s defeat was only the second time Ajax had conceded at least five goals in a European match. The last occasion was a 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich in 1980. Napoli has now scored 13 goals in three matches this Champions League campaign.

