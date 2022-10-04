PGA Tour to Las Vegas, LIV Golf heads overseas to Bangkok

Patrick Cantlay last year didn’t play after the Ryder Cup. That won’t be the case this year because he is in the lineup for the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. Cantlay has a win, two runner-up finishes and a tie for eighth in the tournament. LIV Golf goes overseas to Thailand for its next tournament. There have been no major changes to the 48-man field. Dustin Johnson has yet to finish out of the top 10 and already has made over $12 million. The LPGA Tour heads to California, and the PGA Tour Champions are in Florida for Jim Furyk’s tournament.

By The Associated Press

