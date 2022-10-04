Taremi helps Porto beat Leverkusen 2-0 in Champions League

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Mehdi Taremi has set up both goals for Porto to get its first Champions League win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen. The Iranian forward set up Zaidu to break the deadlock in the 69th minute and then Galeno to seal the result in the 87th. The win earns Porto its first points in Group C after losses to Atlético Madrid and Club Brugge. Brugge defeated the Spanish side 2-0 in the other group game. The Belgian club has nine points from three games, and the other three teams are all on three each. Leverkusen’s defeat increases the pressure on Gerardo Seoane after a bad start to the season.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.