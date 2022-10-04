Transfers making a big impact for Big 12’s early leaders

Some of the Big 12’s lesser-known transfers are making big impacts so far for the teams at the top of the conference. When No. 17 TCU visits No. 19 Kansas on Saturday, a combined eight starters and several key backups will be first-year players for the Horned Frogs and Jayhawks after having played at other schools. At TCU, linebacker Johnny Hodges, strong safety Mark Perry and cornerback Josh Newton lead the defense. At Kansas, defensive end Lonnie Phelps and linebacker Craig Young have been keys and offensive lineman Dominick Puni is the highest-graded pass blocker.

