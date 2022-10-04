US players ‘horrified’ by report of abuse in women’s soccer

Players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team are trying to process an investigation that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic in women’s soccer. U.S. defender Becky Sauerbrunn says she is horrified by the report. Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates and the law firm of King & Spaulding released the report after being retained by U.S. Soccer to investigate allegations of abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League following a series of scandals last year. Several of the national team players also play in the league.

