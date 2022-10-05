Broncos, Colts struggling with new QBs, backfield issues

Week 5 kicks off Thursday night with two teams struggling to adjust to their new veteran quarterbacks. The Indianapolis Colts are 1-2-1 with Matt Ryan under center and the Broncos are 2-2 with Russell Wilson. Both teams have major issues in the backfield with the Broncos losing running back Javonte Williams to a torn ACL knee last week and the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor nursing ankle and toe injuries. Ryan has eight turnovers in his first four games with the Colts and Wilson has just four touchdown passes so far. Both teams also are missing key defenders this week.

By The Associated Press

