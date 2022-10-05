Giants finish at .500 for 1st time, top playoff-bound Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — David Villar hit two home runs and Austin Slater also connected for the San Francisco Giants, who beat the playoff-bound San Diego Padres 8-1 in a regular-season finale. The Padres head to New York to face the Mets in a wild-card series starting Friday night. San Diego finished 89-73, its first winning record in a full season since going 90-72 in 2010, when it missed the playoffs. The Giants finished at .500 for the first time in the franchise’s 140 seasons. The Giants became the eighth team in history to win 100-plus games and then finish .500 or worse the next season. They set the franchise single-season record for wins in 2021, when they went an MLB-best 107-55 and won the NL West. They were 81-81 this year.

