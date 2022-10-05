Haaland nets 2 in City rout, Guardiola denies release clause
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After Erling Haaland’s latest two-goal display in the Champions League, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had to quell speculation that the Norway striker could already be planning a move out of the club. Guardiola dismissed reports coming out of Spain that the striker has a release clause in his Man City contract that would allow him to join Real Madrid in 2024. Haaland took his season tally to 19 goals in 12 games with a first-half double in Wednesday’s 5-0 win over Copenhagen.