Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 111th victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with their 111th victory to become the National League’s winningest team in more than a century, and Clayton Kershaw tuned up for the postseason with nine strikeouts in beating the Colorado Rockies 6-1. Trea Turner hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning for the NL West champions, who finished 111-51 to become the NL’s winningest team since the 1906 Chicago Cubs went 116-36. Kershaw reached 2,800 career strikeouts. He allowed one run and one hit in five innings and walked one as the Dodgers ended a three-game skid.

