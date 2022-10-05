Protester subdued by Rams’ Wagner files police report

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers’ home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner reacted with bemusement when asked about the protester’s complaint. Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The Associated Press that the department has an active investigation of the incident, but could provide few other details. Wagner flattened the protester who ran on the field waving a device emitting pink smoke.

