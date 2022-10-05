Raiders DE Crosby on baby watch ahead of game vs Chiefs
By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby looked as if he was in pursuit of a quarterback the way he sprinted out of the locker room with urgency at the team’s practice facility. Everyone in the room immediately came to attention. False alarm, Crosby was just getting some water. As the Raiders (1-3) prepare for what is the biggest game of their young season, Crosby remains on baby watch.