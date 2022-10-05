Sevilla fires Julen Lopetegui after loss to Dortmund in CL

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Sevilla has made official the departure of coach Julen Lopetegui after the team’s 4-1 home loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Spanish club is expected to announce the return of Jorge Sampaoli in the coming days. The loss to Dortmund virtually ended its chances of advancing to the last 16 of the Champions League. An emotional Lopetegui bid farewell to fans who chanted his name after the match.

