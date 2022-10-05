Wild-card Rays lose 5th straight, fall 6-3 to Red Sox
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays lost their fifth straight game to finish the regular season, giving up a pair of home runs to J.D. Martinez in a 6-3 loss to last-place Boston. Xander Bogaerts also had a pair of hits in what could be his final game for the Red Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop is eligible to become a free agent this offseason. He was replaced after taking his position to start the seventh inning, drawing applause from the crowd. The Rays lost seven of their last eight games and went 86-76 to finish third in the AL East. They will open the best-of-three wild-card round in Cleveland on Friday.