Back in the poll, 24th-ranked Cincinnati hosts underdog USF

Cincinnati is back in the AP Top 25 at No. 24 after reeling off four straight wins following the Bearcats’ season-opening loss to Arkansas. On Saturday, Cincinnati will be looking to extend the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 30 and beat South Florida for a fifth straight time. The Bearcats have won 17 consecutive games against American Athletic Conference opponents. South Florida, meanwhile, is losing games by an average of 29 points, aside from a three-point loss to Florida.

