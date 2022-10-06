Chargers bring NFL’s top-rated passing attack to Cleveland

The Chargers bring the NFL’s top-ranked passing attack to Cleveland on Sunday. Los Angeles is averaging 307 yards passing per game and quarterback Justin Herbert leads the league with 1,250 yards. The Browns have been prone to defensive breakdowns in the secondary through four games and can’t afford any mistakes against Herbert. He has thrown for more than 300 yards in seven straight road games, one shy of the league record. Cleveland could have All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett back after he missed last week’s game following a car crash. Garrett needs one sack to become Cleveland’s career leader.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.