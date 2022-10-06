No. 3 Ohio State heavy favorite at Michigan State

No. 3 Ohio State faces its first road test of the season Saturday at struggling Michigan State. The heavily favored Buckeyes are on a roll, averaging 55.7 points per game in their last four contests. They have won six straight games against Michigan State and 15 of the last 18 matchups between the two schools. The Spartans have lost three consecutive games, including 27-13 last week at Maryland. It’s Mel Tucker’s longest losing streak during his three-year tenure as Michigan State’s head coach.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.