Antwerp player suspended for smoking on bench before game

BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Belgium international Radja Nainggolan has been suspended until further notice by Royal Antwerp after he was caught smoking an electronic cigarette on the substitutes’ bench before a match against Standard Liege. The Belgian club also cited Nainggolan’s performances and how his behavior can negatively affect the squad. According to Belgian media Nainggolan was involved in another incident last week when he had his car confiscated after he was stopped by police and could not show a valid license. The player says he accepts the suspension “even if I find it a bit too harsh.”

