Bettman: NHL salary cap may get nice bump for ’23-24 season

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL salary cap could be going up more than expected sooner than expected. Commissioner Gary Bettman says there’s a chance players could be finished paying off what they owe owners from pandemic revenue losses as soon as this season. That would mean the cap going up $4 million or more next summer after being mostly flat for several years. Bettman expects the players’ debt to certainly be paid off next season, allowing for a significant cap increase going into 2023-24. The cap has only gone up $1 million to $82.5 million since the pandemic began.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.