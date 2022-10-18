Capitals’ Kuznetsov suspended 1 game for high-sticking

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended one game for high-sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs. Kuznetsov swung his stick and hit Burroughs in the face with his blade late in the second period of the game Monday night. He was given a two-minute minor penalty at the time and had a hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety Tuesday. The league says this rose to the level of a suspension because of the purposeful nature of Kuznetsov’s stick swing and where it landed on Burroughs.

