Dodgers’ Friedman: No clear-cut answer for playoff flop

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are still trying to figure out how a regular season that went so well turned so sour in the playoffs. The Dodgers posted a franchise-record 111 wins and made their 10th straight playoff appearance. But they lost 3-1 to San Diego in the NL Division Series after winning 14 of 19 against the Padres during the year. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman says there’s no clear-cut answer as to what went wrong. Friedman confirmed manager Dave Roberts will return next year. Roberts signed a three-year extension earlier this year.

