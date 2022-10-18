Elevated events show a divide among PGA Tour events for ’23

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the plans says the PGA Tour is announcing that four tournaments will have elevated status and $20 million purses next year. The four additions are the WM Phoenix Open, the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, the Wells Fargo Championship and the Travelers Championship. That leads to an incredibly crowded schedule. Texas-born Jordan Spieth figures to play five straight weeks in May and seven out of eight weeks. And that includes two majors. Two of the events are the week after a major. Not since Tiger Woods in 2006 has someone won a tournament the week after winning a major.

