Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday’s game against Manchester City. The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area to remonstrate with the referee’s assistant over a late incident in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield. Klopp will not be suspended for Liverpool’s game against West Ham on Wednesday and has until Oct. 21 to respond.

